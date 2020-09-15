CORONAVIRUS

Iowa surpasses 75,000 coronavirus cases

The state saw 462 new virus cases on Tuesday and 11 additional deaths.

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers holds a biohazard bag transport coronavirus test swab specimens at the Family Medicine
Medical assistant Katrina Rogers holds a biohazard bag transport coronavirus test swab specimens at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Iowa saw 462 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 11 new confirmed deaths due to the virus on Tuesday as of 11 a.m. according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Eleven counties had one death each on Tuesday. Those counties were Linn, Johnson, Black Hawk, Boone, Clinton, Dubuque, Emmet, Jackson, Jasper, Polk and Scott.

Linn County has now had 101 deaths due to the virus and Johnson County has had 27 deaths total. Black Hawk County has had 83 total deaths.

The new confirmed virus cases brings Iowa’s total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 75,277. The state’s total number of deaths sits at 1,233.

Linn County added 17 new confirmed virus cases, bringing the county total to 3,542. It’s seven-day average is 40 and the county positivity rate is 9.24 percent.

Johnson County added its own 32 cases within the 24-hour period, bringing its total to 4,854. Johnson’s seven-day average is 37, the first day trending up again after 12 consecutive days of trending down. The county’s positivity rate is 13.45 percent.

Black Hawk County had 17 new cases for a total of 4,195. The county’s seven-day average is 22 and its positivity rate is 7.08 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Over in Story County, 33 new cases were reported within the 24-hour period. The county total sits at 3,157 and its seven-day average is 31. The seven-day average is up after its own seven days of trending downward. The county’s positivity rate is 22 percent.

Some local long-term care facilities are still experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks around the state. Hiawatha Care Center added four virus cases for a total of 18. The number of recovered still is at three.

A couple of facilities have been added back to the outbreak list as well. Harmony House Health Care Center has six cases with four recovered. The facility was previously removed from the list on June 11. Mitchell Village Care Center was added back to the list after being removed June 18 as well.

Across the state, virus hospitalizations are up from 272 to 284. ICU patients are down from 75 to 74 and patients on ventilators remains at 29.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
