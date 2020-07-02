CORONAVIRUS

Test Iowa sites closed for holiday, 675 new positive cases

Signs are posted at the entrance at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing
Signs are posted at the entrance at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Test Iowa sites will be closed tomorrow in observance of Independence Day, according to the Iowa Emergency Management Association. Meanwhile, 675 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported within the 24-hour period.

The state reported no new confirmed deaths within the last 24 hours, with the total remaining at 717 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. There are now 29,965 reported positive cases.

Iowa’s seven-day rolling average of 415 has not been that high since May 8 when it was at 433. Linn County’s seven-day rolling average has been double-digits for the last 12 days, while Johnson County is at day 16 of double-digit increases.

Johnson County reported 46 new cases, for a total of 1219. The county has passed Dallas County and is now the 6th in the state for total case counts.

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

Polk County added another 150 cases, bringing its total to 6,216. Dubuque County’s cases were up by 9.5% within the last 24-hours, for a total of 579 cases within the county.

Long-term care outbreaks included the Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion that went up from 26 to 28 cases and recovered from from 18 to 19. Good Shepherd Health Center in Cerro Gordo County and Accura Healthcare of Ames in Story County were both added to the list. Azria Health Prairie Ridge in Des Moines County was removed from the long-term care outbreak list.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on ventilators were all down slightly: 149 to 145, 37 to 36, and 21 to 18, respectively.

Of the 7,719 test results conducted, 7,044 were negative for COVID-19 and 675 were postive, for a 8.74% postive rate that has not been that high in a month.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

