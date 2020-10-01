25 percent of Iowans have been tested for coronavirus

One out of four Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19 according to data analyzed by The Gazette on Thursday.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., 803,998 have been tested for coronavirus in Iowa. With the state’s population being approximately 3,155,070, that equates to 25.4 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Iowa are just 10 away from the all-time high.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., 407 people were hospitalized due to the virus, just shy of the high of 417, which was reached on May 6.

ICU patients went up from 100 to 104 and patients on ventilators increased from 31 to 33.

On Thursday, Iowa reported another day of over 1,000 cases with 1,085 new confirmed positive cases. With 6,846 tests in the 24-hour period, the state’s positivity rate is 15.85 percent.

The state’s death total is now at 1,358 with 15 additional deaths reported on Thursday.

Linn County reported 47 new cases and one new virus death. The county now has 4,220 total cases and 115 total deaths. The county’s seven-day average for positive cases is 43 and its positivity rate is 10.2 percent.

Floyd and Harrison counties reported two additional deaths each and Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Guthrie, Marshall, Muscatine, Scott, Wayne and Winnebago counties saw one new death each due to the virus.

Johnson County added 17 new virus cases for a total of 5,206. The county’s seven-day average is 18 and its positivity rate is 5.78 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Story County, 24 new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 3,512. Its seven-day average is 20 and its positivity rate is 11.94 percent.

Black County saw 30 new cases in the 24-hour period for a total of 4,578. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 10.64 percent.

Of the overall 1,085 new cases on Thursday, 120 were of individuals aged 0-17 and 79 were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. The total number of minors with COVID-19 is now 7,529. The total number of educators with the virus is now 3,965.

Long-term care facilities continue to battle virus outbreaks. Locally, Hiawatha Care Center went up from 49 to 50 virus cases with 38 recovered. Winslow Care House Care Center in Marion went from 42 to 43 cases and added two recoveries for a total of 35.

Sigourney Health Care in Keokuk County added three cases and River Hills Village in Lee County has eight cases and three recovered. Northcrest Specialty Care in Black Hawk County was removed from the outbreak list after being on it since Aug. 17. Calvin Community in Polk County was removed again after its second outbreak, which began on Aug. 12. The facility was previously removed from the list by June 25.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com