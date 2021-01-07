CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 1,864 more coronavirus cases, five new deaths

Linn County added 79 new cases on Thursday

Medical staff talk to people lined up for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek D
Medical staff talk to people lined up for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa added 1,864 new, confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and five new, confirmed deaths, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Thursday’s new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 291,397 and its total number of deaths to 4,065 since the start of the pandemic.

Five Iowa counties had one death each reported in the 24-hour period: Benton, Clayton, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury.

Iowa’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is at 1,584, an increase for the eighth consecutive day.

Of the newly-reported cases, 267 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa to be infected with the virus to 30,568.

Locally, Linn County added 79 new cases for a county total of 17,089. The county’s seven-day average is 77, an increase for the seventh consecutive day.

Johnson County added 64 new virus cases, bringing the county’s total number to 11,484. Johnson’s seven-day average is 57.

Across the state, virus hospitalizations were at 613 as of 11 a.m. on Thursday. Additionally, there were 119 patients in the ICU and 52 on ventilators.

Around Iowa, 88 long-term care facilities were on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s outbreak list. The current number is three less than on Wednesday. Within those facilities, 3,448 individuals are COVID-19 positive and since the start of the pandemic, 1,139 deaths were of those within facilities.

In the Eastern Iowa area, Cedar County’s Clarence Nursing Home remains at 80 virus cases with 10 new recoveries for a total of 78.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

