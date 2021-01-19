Health

Iowa adds 955 coronavirus cases, eight deaths on Tuesday

Linn County reports 44 new cases, one new death

A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa reported 955 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and eight new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases in the state to 306,236 and the total number of deaths to 4,332 since the start of the pandemic.

The 955 new cases come from 3,257 individuals tested within the 24-hour period, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state’s seven-day average is 1,166.

Locally, Linn County added 44 new cases and reported one new, confirmed death, bringing the county totals to 17,742 cases and 275 deaths. The county’s seven-day average is 51.

Other counties that reported one additional death on Tuesday include: Allamakee, Clay, Jasper, Kossuth, Polk, Sioux and Washington.

Johnson County added its own 32 virus cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 12,085. Johnson’s seven-day average is 48.

Across the state, hospitalizations went from 483 to 490 in the 24-hour period. ICU patients went up from 84 to 85 and patients on ventilators went from 38 to 36.

As of Tuesday, 72 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. That number is four facilities less than on Monday. In those facilities, 1,825 individuals were positive with the virus, down 124 from Monday. Since the pandemic began, 1,778 in facilities have died.

Locally, Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids remains at 46 cases, but has gone from 15 recovered to 29.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

