CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees second-highest coronavirus death tally since late May

More than 1,000 new positive cases recorded

Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston on April 27. (Olivia Sun/
Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston on April 27. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:08PM | Sat, September 05, 2020

Iowa sees second-highest coronavirus death tally since late May

06:30AM | Sat, September 05, 2020

Pilot jury trials vet court coronavirus protocols

08:27PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Iowa reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, passing 1,000 new cases in 24-h ...

01:42PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

University of Iowa coronavirus cases among highest on U.S. campuses UI ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Iowa on Saturday recorded its second-highest death count due to COVID-19 since May 22, with 23 Iowans dying from the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-five Iowans died on May 22 from the virus.

The 24-hour time period as of 11 a.m. Saturday also was only the fourth time the number of positive cases exceeded 1,000 — at 1,075 — according to figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Linn County also saw its highest day of positive cases — 83 — since the coronavirus first was recorded in the state in early March.

Neighboring Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, continued to notch significant numbers for positive cases, with 122 new positive cases in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s tally. According to The Gazette’s data, Saturday marked the 11th straight day of triple-digit cases for that county.

Iowa State University’s home county, Story, had 87 new positive cases and Black Hawk County, the University of Northern Iowa’s home, reported 63 positive cases.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped by 15, to 317 patients. Intensive-care unit patients, however, increased from the day before, to 94 from 87.

The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three, to 38.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 13887

2. Johnson — 4451

3. Woodbury — 4284

4. Black Hawk — 3969

5. Linn — 3147

6. Story — 2829

7. Dallas — 2466

8. Scott — 2353

9. Dubuque — 2146

10. Buena Vista — 1853

Double-digit increases or more:

1. Johnson — 122

2. Polk — 119

3. Story — 87

4. Linn — 83

5. Henry — 71

6. Black Hawk — 63

7. Scott — 50

8. Woodbury — 47

9. Dubuque — 36

10. Dallas — 27

11. Plymouth — 22

12. Des Moines — 18

13. Warren — 18

14. Sioux — 15

15. Jasper — 14

16. Marshall — 13

17. Wapello — 13

18. Webster — 13

19. Buena Vista — 12

20. Pottawattamie — 12

21. Cedar — 10

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:08PM | Sat, September 05, 2020

Iowa sees second-highest coronavirus death tally since late May

06:30AM | Sat, September 05, 2020

Pilot jury trials vet court coronavirus protocols

08:27PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

Iowa reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, passing 1,000 new cases in 24-h ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Pilot jury trials vet court coronavirus protocols

Iowa reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, passing 1,000 new cases in 24-hour period for 4th time ever, while 7-day average declines

University of Iowa coronavirus cases among highest on U.S. campuses UI sees evidence surge has 'started to plateau'

The pandemic has changed our grocery shopping habits, and local grocers are adapting

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Man shot after pointing rifle at Coralville police identified

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

UI expert worries students will spread COVID-19 to other communities over Labor Day weekend

Gov. Reynolds can pry this Busch Light from my cold, dead hands

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate