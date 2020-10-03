State sees 1,056 new positive cases for coronavirus

The day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced bars in Johnson and Story counties — homes to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University — could reopen Monday, the state recorded 1,056 residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus and nine COVID-19-related deaths.

That pushes the Iowa’s total of positive cases to 91,861. So far, 1,367 Iowas have died due to the virus that first was confirmed in the state on March 8.

Johnson County saw 20 new positive cases, as of 11 a.m. Saturday for in the 24-hour-time period. That is down from the day before, at 25 positive cases.

It also recorded one of the state’s virus-related deaths.

Story County added 14 positive cases, also a drop from the previous day’s count of 20 new cases, according Iowa Department of Public Health data as analyzed by The Gazette.

However, Black Hawk County, the location of the University of Northern Iowa, saw its number increase for the day, to 27 — from 19 a day earlier.

Linn County recorded a drop — from 63 cases the day before to 52 as of Saturday morning.

There also was a slight decline for additional cases of Iowans working in the field of education, by 12 for a total of 82. Juveniles, 17 years old and younger, saw 105 new positive cases — that figure is down from the day before’s total of 128 new cases.

But new hospitalizations, patients on ventilators and in intensive-case units all rose. Hospitalization were up to 402, from 393; those on ventilators added two, to 38; and those in ICUs were up five, to 100.

An additional long-term care center outbreak was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Linn County — up from 54 cases to 56. However, two residents were noted as recovered, now standing at 45.

Of the nine confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, four were recorded in Polk County, with eight other counties — including Johnson — reporting one each.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 16,421

2. Woodbury — 5,878

3. Johnson — 5,251

4. Black Hawk — 4,624

5. Linn — 4,335

6. Dubuque — 3,643

7. Story — 3,546

8. Scott — 3,272

9. Dallas — 2,918

10. Pottawattamie — 2,314.

Counties with double-digit cases or more:

1. Woodbury — 88

2. Polk — 86

3. Dubuque — 80

4. Linn — 52

5. Scott — 51

6. Sioux — 51

7. Black Hawk — 27

8. Plymouth — 26

9. Pottawattamie — 25

10. Dallas — 24

11. Johnson — 20

12. Tama — 20

13. Henry — 19

14. Crawford — 17

15. Story — 14

16. Buena Vista — 12

17. Iowa — 12

18. Washington — 12

19. Des Moines — 11.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.