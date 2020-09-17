State reports 13 new coronavirus deaths and 850 new positive cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 850 new coronavirus cases and 13 confirmed deaths as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to health department data, analyzed by The Gazette, 13 people died COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours in 10 counties. Dubuque, Marshall and Polk counties each reported two deaths, while Black Hawk, Clinton, Lee, Monroe, O’Brien, Pottawattamie and Winnebago counties each saw one.

Polk County still leads the state in reported cases with 14,962 positive COVID cases. Johnson County follows with the second-highest total of 4,900 cases. Woodbury County with 4,733 cases, Black Hawk County with 4,249 cases and Linn County with 3,629 make up the remainder of the state’s top five, hardest hit counties.

The state’s health department also added two more long-term care facilities to the outbreak list.

Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque County reported seven cases of COVID, with one patient recovered and Timely Mission Nursing Home in Winnebago County reported 17 positive cases.

Madrid Home for the Aging in Boone County — which was added August 7 — was removed from the outbreak list.

Four Eastern Iowa counties continued to see double-digit increases in positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Linn County added 49 new positive cases Thursday — up from the 38 reported cases Wednesday — for a total of 3,629. Its seven-day average is 39 and the county positivity rate is 11.81 percent.

Johnson County reported 21 new cases — down from the 25 reported Wednesday — bringing its total to 4,879. Johnson’s seven-day average is 29. The county’s positivity rate is 8.33 percent.

Story County added 27 positive cases — down from the 31 cases reported Wednesday. The county total has now exceeded 3,200 cases — sitting at 3,203 — and its seven-day average is 27. The county’s positivity rate is 10 percent.

Black Hawk County had 16 new cases — less than half the 38 cases reported the day before — for a total of 4,249. The county’s seven-day average is 23, and its positivity rate is 8.08 percent.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Linn County has seen 101 deaths due to the virus, and Johnson County has had 27 deaths.

As for those counties that reported new deaths in the past 24 hours, their totals are: Black Hawk County, 84; Clinton County, 18; Dubuque County, 40; Lee County, seven; Marshall County, 34; Monroe County, nine; O’Brien County, nine; Polk County, 255; Pottawattamie County, 37 and Winnebago County, 11.

The 850 new positive cases brings the state’s number of cases up to 76,975, while the state’s total number of deaths has reached 1,248.

Hospitalizations in the state saw a slight decrease in the past 24 hours, according to the data, from 291 patients to 271, and ICUs admitted six additional patients, bringing the total number of critical patients up to 85, 36 of whom have been placed on ventilators.

