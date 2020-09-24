CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees fourth-highest, single-day jump in coronavirus cases

The state's death total reaches 1,300.

Nancy Reasland Pandemic Response Coordinator at Cornell College talks about the point of care testing purpose and proced
Nancy Reasland Pandemic Response Coordinator at Cornell College talks about the point of care testing purpose and procedure at the Student Health Center at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The antigen test for Covid19 coronavirus used by the college uses a self-administered nasal swab sample which isn’t as uncomfortable as a nasopharyngeal swab sample. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa saw its fourth-highest jump of confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Across the state, 1,242 new virus cases were reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. With 7,544 tests being registered, the state’s positivity rate is 16.46 percent.

Seven additional confirmed deaths were also reported, bringing Iowa’s death total to 1,300.

One of the new deaths was reported out of Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 109. Polk County reported two new deaths and Guthrie, Ida, Marion and Winneshiek counties reported one new death each. For Ida County, Thursday’s death was its first. 87 of Iowa’s 99 counties have had at least one COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

Of Iowa’s new 1,242 virus cases, 165 were of individuals aged 0-17, the most new cases in that age category in seven days. The total number of minors that have tested positive is now at 6,768. 77 of the new cases were of individuals who identify in the education occupation category, bringing that total to 3,395.

Linn County also added 66 new virus cases, making its new total 3,919. The county’s seven-day average is 41 and its positivity rate is 13.75 percent.

Johnson County added its own 32 new cases for a total of 5,078. Its seven-day average is 25. Johnson County’s positivity rate is 12,36 percent.

Story County reported 33 new virus cases bringing its total to 3,375. Its seven-day average is also 25. The county’s positivity rate is 20.89 percent.

Black Hawk County added 17 new cases for a total of 4,428. The county’s seven-day average is 26 and its positivity rate is 9.44 percent.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations continue to rise for the fourth consecutive day across the state. Hospitalizations went from 301 and 305. ICU patients went up from 77 to 79 and patients on ventilators remained the same at 37.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

