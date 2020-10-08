CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees new second-highest, daily-case count of virus numbers

Hospitalizations across the state are at an all-time high.

Megan Noll of Keosauqua has her temperature checked before entering UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Fr
Megan Noll of Keosauqua has her temperature checked before entering UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The hospital is still allowing only one guest per patient into the building, and visitors must have their temperatures taken and be symptom-free upon entry. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa had its new second-highest daily number of COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday, over six months into the everlasting pandemic.

Across Iowa, 1,514 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday in the past 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the state total to 95,870. The 1,514 positive cases came from 9,003 test results for a positivity rate of 16.82 percent.

Of the new numbers, 150 of the positive virus cases were individuals aged 0-17 bringing the total number of minors with the virus to 8,166. 81 of the new cases were of individuals who identify in the education occupation category, bringing that total to 4,421.

Iowa’s hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well with 449 hospitalized with the virus, five more than yesterday’s all-time high of 444. ICU patients increased from 104 to 112. Patients on ventilators decreased from 42 to 39.

Additionally, five deaths were confirmed in the 24-hour period, including one in Linn County. The county’s death total is now at 117.

Cedar, Marshall, Pottawattamie and Sac counties had one death each as well.

Locally, Linn County added 43 of its own virus cases for a total of 4,526. The county’s seven-day average is 44 and its positivity rate is 7.92 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County also added 43 new cases. The county’s new total is 5,363 and its seven-day average is 22. The positivity rate is 12.29 percent.

Story County added 27 new virus cases for a total of 3,640. The county’s seven-day average is 18 and its positivity rate is 21.77 percent.

Black Hawk County has 36 new virus cases. Black Hawk’s total is now 4,746 and its seven-day average is 24. Its positivity rate is 16.22 percent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks still are an issue in the state as well. Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee County was added to the outbreak list with four cases, two recovered.

However, multiple facilities were removed from the list on Thursday including Eagle Point Health Care Center in Clinton County, Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Franklin County and for the second time ever, Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville was removed from the list.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
