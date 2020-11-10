Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations continue steep climb with more than 1,100

Iowa COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers continue to spiral out of control across the state.

The state added 4,425 new virus cases in the 24-hour period as of Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to data analyzed by The Gazette. The number is the second-highest ever, behind 4,706 on Nov. 4.

The total number of virus cases in the state is now 161,267. With 8,876 test results being reported, the state’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 49.85 percent.

With the new numbers, the seven-day average in Iowa for positive COVID-19 cases is 3,996, which is a record high for the 24th day in a row.

Hospitalization numbers continue to surge in Iowa. The number of individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the state went from 1,034 to 1,135, another record and the first time net hospitalizations increased by more than 100 in the 24-hour period.

ICU patients went from 184 to 196 and the number of patients on ventilators went from 82 to 89. On Monday, 76 were hospitalized in Linn County. On Nov. 7, it was 59.

Additionally, 27 more Iowans have died of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period, the second-highest number since 32 on Oct. 10. The total number of deaths from the virus in Iowa is now 1,873.

Four new deaths were reported in Dubuque County. Black Hawk, Delaware, Polk, Pottawattamie counties reported two deaths each and Bremer, Calhoun, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Clinton, Floyd, Ida, Linn, Palo Alto, Scott, Sioux, Wayne, Woodbury and Wright counties had one new death each.

Locally, Linn County had its second-highest number of cases over 24 hours with 423 new virus cases on Tuesday. The new number brings the county total to 9,562 and its seven-day average to 373, a record for the 19th day in a row. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 44.71 percent.

Johnson County added 217 of its own cases, its fourth-highest day ever. The new number brings Johnson’s total number of cases to 7,399. The county’s seven-day average is 153 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 36.59 percent.

Story County reported 129 new cases, also its fourth-highest day ever. Story’s total number of cases is 4,966 and its seven-day average is 91. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 49.81 percent.

Black Hawk added 151 new cases of its own for a new total of 7,902. Its seven-day average is 192, a record for the county and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 51.71 percent.

Jones County reported 50 new cases for a total of 1,484 and a seven-day average of 123, a record for the county. Jones’ positivity rate over 24 hours is 86.21 percent.

Of the new case numbers in Iowa, 494 were of individuals aged 0-17, the third-highest number ever. 14,944 minors in Iowa have been infected by the virus since the start of the pandemic.

65 of the new cases were of individuals who identified in the education occupation category bringing the total number of infected in that category to 7,345.

Long-term care facilities are continuing to experience virus outbreaks with 11 new facilities added to the outbreak list in the 24-hour period.

Centerville Specialty Care in Appanoose County has 15 cases, Elkader Care Center in Clayton County has five cases, Crestview Nursing and Rehab in Hamilton County has eight cases, Concord Care Center in Hancock County has one case, QHC Humboldt South, LLC in Humboldt County has seven cases, Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center in Jones County has six cases, The Cottages in Marion County has seven cases, Good Samartian Society of Davenport in Scott County has 17 cases, Kahl Home in Scott County has 14 cases, Pleasantview Home in Washington County has two cases and Wellington Place in Winneshiek County has four cases.

Locally, Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion still has 21 cases.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

