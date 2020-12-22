CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds another 1,272 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths on Tuesday

Linn County added 69 new cases, one additional death

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa adds another 1,272 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths on Tuesday

Iowa reported 1,272 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 64 new deaths, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 269,020 and its total number of deaths to 3,653.

Locally, Linn County added 69 new virus cases and one additional death, bringing the county’s totals to 16,069 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths.

Johnson County had 38 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing its totals to 10,661 cases and 47 deaths.

Polk County reported four new deaths within the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, bringing its county total to 400 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Counties with three deaths include: Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Crawford, Jones, Keokuk, Plymouth and Sac counties.

Buena Vista, Dubuque, Lyon, Mitchell, O’Brien and Scott counties had two deaths each.

Counties with one death each include: Butler, Cherokee, Des Moines, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Henry, Jasper, Kossuth, Louisa, Monona, Montgomery, Osceola, Palo Alto, Poweshiek, Story, Warren, Webster and Woodbury counties.

Hospitalizations across the state increased from 644 to 651 over the 24-hour period. ICU patients went from 142 to 140 and patients on ventilators went from 72 to 71.

As of Tuesday morning, 133 long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks. Within those facilities, 5,340 individuals are COVID-19 positive and 1,137 individuals have died due to the virus so far.

Locally, Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids added eight new cases for a total of 24 with one recovered. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion went from 72 to 73 total cases with 60 recovered.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

