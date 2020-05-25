Iowa reports nine more coronavirus deaths

Another nine Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday morning.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m., the state’s death toll from the virus reached 458 since the first one in Iowa was reported in late March, according to state data at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

This is the second day in a row that the daily fatality count was in the single digits. Five deaths were reported Sunday morning — the lowest daily tally in nearly a month.

In the 24-hour period, another 311 people were reported to test positive for the infection, bringing the statewide total to 17,555 out of 132,653 who have been tested. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 9,355 have recovered, the state reported.

In Linn County, 8,246 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 935 tested positive. Seventy-five people have died from COVID-19 in Linn County.

In Johnson County, 602 people have tested positive out of 6,398 people who tested. There have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 in Johnson County.

Across Iowa, 377 people were in the hospital because of the disease, a slight increase over Sunday. Of those, 118 were in intensive care, also an slight increase.

The state reported current 37 outbreaks and 241 total deaths in long-term care facilities.

The state reported that 492,572 people have completed an assessment at testiowa.com. The assessment is required to be scheduled for a test under the $26 million Test Iowa Initiative. Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the program is expanding to include testing for any Iowan who wants it.

