Iowa adds 834 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday

Iowa reported 834 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as well as 13 new, confirmed deaths, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers, as of Tuesday at 11 a.m., bring the state’s totals to 320,340 cases and 4,919 deaths.

The new cases come from 3,231 tests over the 24-hour period.

NEW CASES

Linn County added 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 18,587. Linn’s seven-day average is 68.

Johnson County reported its own 33 new cases for a total of 12,511. The county’s seven-day average is 26.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday across the state, 116 were of those aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with the virus in Iowa to 35,105.

One case was taken away from the total of those who identify within the education occupation category on Tuesday, bringing that total to 7,706.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

The state reported 13 new, confirmed deaths due to the virus on Tuesday. Counties that reported two deaths include: Dickinson, Lyon and Sioux counties.

Linn, Cherokee, Clay, Dubuque, Louisa, Plymouth and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

The 13 deaths, reported on Tuesday, took place between Dec. 8 and Jan. 13, according to IDPH data.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, 390 individuals were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, an increase from 368 on Monday.

Patients in the ICU went from 92 to 88 and patients on ventilators went from 28 to 31.

LONG TERM CARE

As of Tuesday, 48 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to IDPH data, down seven from the day prior.

Within those facilities, 1,418 individuals were positive with the virus as of Tuesday, down 223 from Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,018 Iowans within facilities have died.

Locally, there are no current outbreaks in Linn County as The Gardens in Cedar Rapids has been removed from the list after being there since Nov. 25.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville added two cases for a total of 42. The facility remains at 32 recovered.

VACCINATIONS

Iowa is fourth to last in the percentage of population to receive the first dose of a vaccination, according to The Washington Post, at 6.1 percent as of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. That percentage is only higher than Idaho, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Virgin Islands.

Iowa has administered at least 194,009 first doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That number, according to The Post, covers 88.8 percent of the prioritized population that includes health care workers, long-term care facility residents, adults 65 or older, people vulnerable to high risk of severe illness, first responders, front line essential workers including educators and those working in manufacturing.

However, Iowa sits in 26th place in the U.S. and its territories for the percentage of the population that has completed the vaccination’s two doses at 1.9 percent.

