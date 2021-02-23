Iowa adds 621 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths Tuesday

Iowa reported 621 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths due to the coronavirus Tuesday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total of cases to 333,383 and deaths to 5,400, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases is 510.

The 621 new cases come from 18,581 tests over the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 33 cases, bringing the county total to 19,286. The county’s seven-day average is 22.

Johnson County added 23 cases for a total of 12,970. Johnson’s seven-day average is 17.

Of all the new cases, 109 were youths up to age 17, bringing the total of minors infected with the virus in Iowa to 37,483.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of the 26 deaths reported Tuesday, nine were people over 80 years old, 14 were 61 to 80 and three were 41 to 60.

The newly reported deaths took place between Dec. 4 and Feb. 16.

Three deaths were in Hardin County. Counties that reported two deaths each were: Linn, Allamakee, Marshall, Polk, Scott and Worth.

Counties that reported one death each were: Adams, Black Hawk, Dallas, Des Moines, Emmet, Humboldt, Monroe, Muscatine, Sioux, Taylor and Wapello.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations rose from 222 to 227 within the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Patients in intensive care rose from 54 to 58, and patients on ventilators remained at 25.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As of Tuesday, 20 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks. Within those facilities, 520 people were positive with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,147 people within facilities have died due to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state was 595,568, with 572,805 doses going to Iowa residents, according to IDPH data.

The number of people with the first dose only was 299,048, and the number who have completed the vaccination was 148,260.

In Linn County, the number doses administered totals 42,260 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of those in Linn County who have completed the vaccination was 10,981, or 6.3 percent of the adult population.

In Johnson County, doses administered total 40,233, and the number who have completed the vaccination was 12,533, or 10.35 percent of the county’s adult population.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com