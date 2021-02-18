Iowa adds 635 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Iowa added 635 new corinavirus cases and 15 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 331,069 cases and 5,321 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The state’s seven-day average is 545, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 20 when the average was 523.

The 635 new cases come from 2,985 tests, according to IDPH data.

NEW CASES

Locally, Linn County added 31 new virus cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 19,181. The county’s seven-day average is 27, the lowest its been since 25 on Sept. 4.

Johnson County added 19 cases for a total of 12,886. Johnson’s seven-day average is 19.

Of the total cases, 112 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with COVID-19 to 37,054.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of the 15 newly reported deaths on Thursday, six were of individuals over the age of 80, eight were in the 61-80 age bracket and one was aged 41-60.

Thursday’s reported deaths took place between Nov. 19 and Feb. 14.

Counties with two newly reported deaths each include: Page, Polk, Scott and Woodbury.

Counties with one death each include: Black Hawk, Cass, Dallas, Lucas, Muscatine, Palo Alto and Webster.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, the number of individuals hospitalized increased in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m., going from 235 to 252. The number of ICU patients went from 52 to 59 and the number of patients on ventilators went from 20 to 24.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Thursday, 27 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data.

Within the facilities, 761 individuals were positive as of 11 a.m. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,139 individuals within facilitieshave died due to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday at 12:30 p.m., the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iowa was 508,648 with 508,648 going to Iowa residents.

Individuals with the first dose only were 266,445. For individuals with one or both shots, the number has more than doubled since Feb. 1 - from 195,194 to 397,945.

The number of individuals who have completed the vaccination is 131,500.

In Linn County, the total number of doses administered was 36,232 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of complete vaccinations was 9,488 or 5.44 percent of the adult population in the county.

In Johnson County, the total number of doses administered was 37,169. The number of complete vaccinations in the county was 11,568 or 9.55 percent of its adult population.

