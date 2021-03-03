Iowa's coronavirus deaths surpass 5,500, state reports 627 new cases ...

COVID-19 has now killed more than 5,500 people in Iowa since the virus made its first appearance in the state in March, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The state reported three new confirmed deaths during the 24-hour period between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the Iowa’s death toll to 5,501.

All of those deaths occurred between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 and were of individuals over the age of 80.

Two of the deaths occurred in Dallas County and one was reported in Woodbury County.

New cases

Iowa added 627 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, according to the data, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 337,594.

The state’s seven-day average for new cases was 499, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The new cases come from 3,561 new individual tests, according to state data.

Linn County added 20 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 19,451. The county’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 1.66 percent.

Johnson County also added 20 cases for a total of 13,110 and a seven-day average of 18. The county’s positivity rate as of Wednesday is 1.96 percent.

Of the state’s new cases, 98 were among individuals 17 and younger, bringing the total number of minors infected with COVID-19 to 38,081. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported among education workers during the 24-hour period, brining that total to 7,727.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 209 to 191. Patients in the ICU went from 39 to 40 and patients on ventilators remained at 11 — the lowest number of patients on ventilators recorded since the state started releasing such data on March 31, 2020.

Long-term care

As of Wednesday, 12 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, down two from Tuesday. Within those facilities, 178 individuals were positive with the virus, a decrease of 59 from 24 hours before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost a year ago, 2,181 individuals have died of COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 742,408 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa, with 715,197 going to Iowa residents.

Statewide, 350,218 individuals have received one dose of the two-dose series, while 196,106 are fully vaccinated.

In Linn County, 54,934 total doses have been administered, and 16,122 people — or 9.25 percent of the adult population — have completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 49,626 total doses have been administered, and 15,599 — or 12.88 percent of the adult population — have completed the vaccine.

Who can get the vaccine?

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

Iowans under 65 may qualify for a vaccine if they meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

People who don’t meet those criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

