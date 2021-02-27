Iowa's coronavirus hospitalizations continue drop

The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Iowa hospitals continued to decline Saturday, although the state confirmed 558 new cases of the disease.

The 181 hospitalizations reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday is just 12 percent of the peak of 1,527 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Nov. 18. Saturday’s total was down 15 patients from the day before. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also declined, by two to 43, and the number on ventilators to help breathe remained unchanged at 18.

New cases

The state reported 558 new cases in the 24-hour period, for a total of 335,963 cases since the pandemic was confirmed in Iowa last March. Public health data showed 2,802 individuals were tested in the period.

Of the new cases, Linn County added 18, for a total of 19,371. Johnson County also added 18 cases, for a total of 13,055.

Of the new cases, four were adults classified as in education occupations. Children of school age under 17 accounted for 100 cases in the period, the data show.

Deaths

Another seven COVID-19 deaths — two from January and five from February — were recorded Saturday morning.

Polk County reported two of those deaths. Adair, Allamakee, Henry, Scott and Winneshiek counties each reported one death.

According to state public health data, four of the deaths were of people over 80; two were people between 61 and 80; and one was someone between 41 and 60.

Stephen Colbert of The Gazette contributed to this report.