Iowa reports more than 350 new coronavirus cases Saturday

Butler County reports first COVID-19 death

Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register)
12:53PM | Sat, May 30, 2020

09:41AM | Sat, May 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 30: State reports 8 more dea ...

08:00AM | Sat, May 30, 2020

Cedar Rapids facility defies norm, heads for recovery after coronaviru ...

05:14AM | Sat, May 30, 2020

Gazette Daily News Briefing, May 29 and May 30
Butler County has become the 38th county in Iowa to report a death from COVID-19.

The state reported Johnson and Tama counties were among eight Iowa counties each with a single death from the virus over the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus site. Butler County saw its first COVID-19 death.

The eight deaths brought Iowa’s total to 528 since March 8.

There were 351 new positive cases recorded in that 24-hour span, raising the state’s total to 19,142. Polk County accounted for 100 of those.

The others with double-digit increases were Woodbury with 47, Buena Vista with 22, Wright with 18, Pottawattamie with 12 and Dallas at 10.

The lone new outbreak at a long-term care facility was reported at Mill Pond Health Care, the 11th in Polk County.

The state has passed the 150,000 mark for test results. It had 3,830 in that 24-hour period, with 351 positive cases. Iowa still hasn’t had a 5,000-test day, the number Gov. Kim Reynolds said the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville will be able to process.

Of counties reporting 50 or more new cases, Wright had more than double the highest percentage of increases with 12.2 percent. Henry was next, at 6 percent.

The top 10 counties for total cases were:

Polk: 4,124

Woodbury: 2,733

Black Hawk: 1734

Linn: 947

Dallas: 892

Marshall: 892

Buena Vista: 731

Johnson: 613

Wapello: 557

Muscatine: 556.

The state had 368 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four from the previous 24-hour period. Twenty-nine patients were admitted, compared to 38 the day before.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Covid19
