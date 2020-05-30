Iowa reports more than 350 new coronavirus cases Saturday

Butler County has become the 38th county in Iowa to report a death from COVID-19.

The state reported Johnson and Tama counties were among eight Iowa counties each with a single death from the virus over the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus site. Butler County saw its first COVID-19 death.

The eight deaths brought Iowa’s total to 528 since March 8.

There were 351 new positive cases recorded in that 24-hour span, raising the state’s total to 19,142. Polk County accounted for 100 of those.

The others with double-digit increases were Woodbury with 47, Buena Vista with 22, Wright with 18, Pottawattamie with 12 and Dallas at 10.

The lone new outbreak at a long-term care facility was reported at Mill Pond Health Care, the 11th in Polk County.

The state has passed the 150,000 mark for test results. It had 3,830 in that 24-hour period, with 351 positive cases. Iowa still hasn’t had a 5,000-test day, the number Gov. Kim Reynolds said the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville will be able to process.

Of counties reporting 50 or more new cases, Wright had more than double the highest percentage of increases with 12.2 percent. Henry was next, at 6 percent.

The top 10 counties for total cases were:

• Polk: 4,124

• Woodbury: 2,733

• Black Hawk: 1734

• Linn: 947

• Dallas: 892

• Marshall: 892

• Buena Vista: 731

• Johnson: 613

• Wapello: 557

• Muscatine: 556.

The state had 368 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down four from the previous 24-hour period. Twenty-nine patients were admitted, compared to 38 the day before.

