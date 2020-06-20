CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County sees fourth consecutive day of double-digit coronavirus cases

260 new positive cases in Iowa reported Saturday

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
Iowa reported 260 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 25,424 since the initial outbreak.

There has been one new confirmed death in Wapello County, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 681.

Johnson County saw its fourth consecutive day of double-digit case additions, with 14. That follows 11 cases Wednesday, 24 on Thursday and 14 on Friday.

Of the 17 total cases reported at the Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, two more have now recovered, bringing the total recovered at the facility to eight.

Hospitalizations in Iowa are currently 182, with 58 ICU patients, and 30 patients on ventilators. Those numbers are all down since Friday. The number of patients on ventilators has not been that low since April 9.

In the last 24 hours, 3,919 tests were conducted, with 3,659 returning negative.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
