378 new coronavirus cases in Iowa

Johnson County cases still rising

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 novel Coronavirus. (CDC via
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 novel Coronavirus. (CDC via Associated Press)
Iowa reported 378 new coronavirus cases Saturday, for a total of 27,933 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the state as of 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total to 704. The additional deaths confirmed were in Linn, Wapello and Woodbury counties.

The seven-day rolling average for Johnson County’s positive case count increased for the 12th consecutive days.

It also was the 11th day for double-digit increases for Johnson County, which confirmed 27 new cases. Linn County had a total of 10 new cases.

Hospitalizations in the state went down, from 141 to 131, the number of intensive-care unit patients decreased from 42 to 40, and patients on ventilators dropped from 24 to 22.

This 24-hour reporting period reported 6,198 tests conducted, with 5,820 negative results. The percentage of tests returning positive was 6.1 percent.

The top 10 counties in total cases were:

• Polk — 5,822

• Woodbury — 3,125

• Black Hawk — 2,005

• Buena Vista — 1,687

• Linn — 1,166

• Dallas — 1,134

• Marshall — 1,006

• Johnson — 972

• Wapello — 694

• Pottawattamie — 664.

Covid19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
