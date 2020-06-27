Iowa reported 378 new coronavirus cases Saturday, for a total of 27,933 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the state as of 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total to 704. The additional deaths confirmed were in Linn, Wapello and Woodbury counties.

The seven-day rolling average for Johnson County’s positive case count increased for the 12th consecutive days.

It also was the 11th day for double-digit increases for Johnson County, which confirmed 27 new cases. Linn County had a total of 10 new cases.

Hospitalizations in the state went down, from 141 to 131, the number of intensive-care unit patients decreased from 42 to 40, and patients on ventilators dropped from 24 to 22.

This 24-hour reporting period reported 6,198 tests conducted, with 5,820 negative results. The percentage of tests returning positive was 6.1 percent.

The top 10 counties in total cases were:

• Polk — 5,822

• Woodbury — 3,125

• Black Hawk — 2,005

• Buena Vista — 1,687

• Linn — 1,166

• Dallas — 1,134

• Marshall — 1,006

• Johnson — 972

• Wapello — 694

• Pottawattamie — 664.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

