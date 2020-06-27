Iowa reported 378 new coronavirus cases Saturday, for a total of 27,933 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the state as of 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total to 704. The additional deaths confirmed were in Linn, Wapello and Woodbury counties.
The seven-day rolling average for Johnson County’s positive case count increased for the 12th consecutive days.
It also was the 11th day for double-digit increases for Johnson County, which confirmed 27 new cases. Linn County had a total of 10 new cases.
Hospitalizations in the state went down, from 141 to 131, the number of intensive-care unit patients decreased from 42 to 40, and patients on ventilators dropped from 24 to 22.
This 24-hour reporting period reported 6,198 tests conducted, with 5,820 negative results. The percentage of tests returning positive was 6.1 percent.
The top 10 counties in total cases were:
• Polk — 5,822
• Woodbury — 3,125
• Black Hawk — 2,005
• Buena Vista — 1,687
• Linn — 1,166
• Dallas — 1,134
• Marshall — 1,006
• Johnson — 972
• Wapello — 694
• Pottawattamie — 664.
John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.
Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com
12:48PM | Sat, June 27, 2020
07:22PM | Fri, June 26, 2020
06:53PM | Fri, June 26, 2020