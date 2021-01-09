Iowa sees 1,899 new coronavirus cases Saturday

Iowa recorded 1,899 new positive cases for the novel coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the 24-hour period. Almost 13 percent of those new cases — 244 — were children under the age of 18.

Three new confirmed deaths were related to COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and analyzed by The Gazette. That makes a total of 4,127 Iowa deaths connected to the virus.

The state breached the 4,000 mark on Wednesday.

Linn County added 73 positive cases — the seven-day average in Linn has been up for nine consecutive days — and Johnson County added 68.

Ninety current outbreaks were listed for Iowa long-term care facilities, with 3,655 individuals testing positive. Facilities in the state have registered 1,139 deaths from the virus.

Facilities in the Corridor and surrounding counties listed on Saturday morning:

Linn County

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — 25 cases, up from 21 and with 20 recoveries

• Northbrook Manor Care Center — 52 cases, up from 42 and with one recovery.

Johnson County

• Lantern Park Specialty Care — 38 cases, up from 29 and with 34 recoveries

• Briarwood Healthcare Center — 13 cases, up from 5 and no recoveries.

Benton County

• Belle Plaine Specialty Care — 19 cases, up from 12 and with 16 recoveries.

Buchanan County

• ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence east campus — 40 cases, up from 22 and with 36 recoveries

• ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence west campus — 20 cases, up from one and with 11 recoveries.

Cedar County

• Clarence Nursing Home — 80 cases, up from 40 and with 68 recoveries.

The state’s reporting for long-term care facilities was changed on its website beginning Friday. The numbers now note only positive cases connected to current outbreaks, rather than also including cases from previous outbreaks.

Data on long-term care COVID-19-related deaths also was changed, to align with methodology established at the end of 2020.

Hospitalizations statewide at of 11 a.m. Saturday declined by 30 from Friday’s recorded numbers, to 549. Forty-seven patients were on ventilators, and 110 were being treated in intensive care.

Top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 43,605

2. Linn — 17,248

3. Scott — 14,911

4. Black Hawk — 13,253

5. Woodbury — 12,696

6. Johnson — 11,610

7. Dubuque — 11,044

8. Pottawattamie — 8,673

9. Dallas — 8,436

10. Story — 8,364.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.