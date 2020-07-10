Linn County reports highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since May 6

Linn County reported 34 new coronavirus cases Friday by 11 a.m., the highest single-day increase since May 6, when the increase was 35. The county has seen 1,357 cases total, and the rolling seven-day average increased to 18. Linn County also reported one death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 83.

Black Hawk County also reported one death Friday. The total number of deaths in the state is currently 742.

Iowa reported 638 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with a total of 33,759 in the state. The rolling seven-day average climbed for the fifth day in a row to 486.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

A total of 7,523 test results were reported in the past 24 hours, with an 8.48-percent rate of positive cases.

Johnson County reported 19 new cases, the 24th consecutive day of double-digit increases. Its rolling seven-day average is currently 23, up one from Thursday.

Polk County reported 160 new cases.

One more person was hospitalized by 11 a.m., bringing the total number of hospitalizations in Iowa to 169. The number of patients in intensive care units increased from 49 to 54, and those on ventilators increased from 22 to 26.

Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County was removed from the list of long-term care facility outbreaks.

These are the 10 counties with the highest total number of coronavirus cases:

1. Polk: 7,119

2. Woodbury: 3,302

3. Black Hawk: 2,438

4. Buena Vista: 1,728

5. Johnson: 1,392

6. Linn: 1,357

7. Dallas: 1,356

8. Marshall: 1,070

9. Scott: 971

10. Dubuque: 861

These counties all saw double-digit increases or more in positive cases:

1. Polk: 160

2. Scott: 56

3. Webster: 46

4. Black Hawk: 43

5. Dubuque: 33

6. Pottawattamie: 31

7. Dallas: 26

8. Linn: 24

9. Woodbury: 21

10. Johnson: 19

11. Story: 12

12. Muscatine: 11

Here are the counties, with more than 50 cases, with the top percentage increases in new cases:

1. Webster: 16.7%

2. Cedar: 7%

3. Scott: 6.1%

4. Pottawattamie: 4.1%

5. Dubuque: 4%

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report

