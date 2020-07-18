CORONAVIRUS

Linn County reports 2 more coronavirus deaths

236 new positive cases reported in Iowa

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
Linn County reported two coronavirus deaths between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, according to data compiled daily by The Gazette.

Statewide, five more deaths were reported in the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Saturday, from Cerro Gordo, Guthrie, and Pottawattamie counties in addition to Linn, bringing the state’s virus death toll to 787.

Fewer tests were recorded on Saturday, after the state reported record high test result numbers over the past few days. In the 24-hour period ending Thursday at 11 a.m., for example, the state reported 9,788 tests, 830 of which were positive.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, the state reported 714 test results, 236 of which were positive.

Johnson County added just one new case for a total of 1,598. That came after the county saw a 31-day streak of double-digit increases.

The number of Iowans in the hospital due to the virus, at 210 — and 70 in intensive care — stayed the same. Patients on ventilators dropped from 31 to 27 in the 24-hour period.

The state reported one additional long-term care center outbreak, bringing the state’s total to 16 facilities. Good Samaritan Society — George in Lyon County reported five positive cases according to the state.

A long-term care center outbreak is characterized as having three or more positive cases reported in a 14-day period.

Based on the numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health, here are the top 10 counties in total number of cases:

• Polk — 8121

• Woodbury — 3418

• Black Hawk — 2,650

• Buena Vista — 1,750

• Johnson — 1,598

• Linn — 1,528

• Dallas — 1,504

• Scott — 1,254

• Marshall — 1,164

• Dubuque — 1,136

Counties with double-digit or more increases in cases:

• Webster — 65

• Polk — 46

• Linn — 15

• Dallas — 11

• Scott — 11

• Marshall — 10

• Story — 10

The Gazette’s Nathan Ford contributed to this report.

Covid19
