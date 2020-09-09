CORONAVIRUS

Linn County COVID-19 deaths approaching 100

Two more Linn County residents have died due to the virus bringing the county death total to 98.

A sign at Prairie Creek Intermedia reminds students to wear their masks on the first day of school in Cedar Rapids on Mo
A sign at Prairie Creek Intermedia reminds students to wear their masks on the first day of school in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. College Community students in the A block started class on Monday, and the B block will begin Thursday. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Two more individuals from Linn County have died due to COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The total number of Linn County residents to die due to the virus is 98.

Across the state and including those from Linn County, 11 more Iowans have died due to the virus, bringing the state’s death total to 1,185.

Polk County saw three new virus deaths and Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Jasper, Plymouth, Tama and Winneshiek counties had one new death each.

414 new positive cases were reported in Iowa as well, bringing the total number of Iowans who are confirmed to have gotten the virus since the start of the pandemic to 71,137.

There were only 2,986 test results in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Iowa hasn’t seen fewer than 3,000 tests in two consecutive days in over a month. With 414 positives, the positivity rate is 13.86 percent.

Locally, Linn County added 20 positive virus cases of its own, bringing the county total to 3,282. The county’s positivity rate is 14.08 percent and the seven-day average is 40.

Johnson County added 45 new virus cases for a total of 4,640 and a seven-day average of 77, which has been trending downward for the last week. The county’s positivity rate is 19.31 percent.

Story County added 32 new cases for a total of 2,972 and a seven-day average of 60. Its positivity rate sits at 25.6 percent.

Black Hawk County saw 19 new virus cases bringing its total to 4,059. The county’s seven-day average is 33 and its positivity rate is 13.67 percent.

Another Linn County long-term care facility has been added to the COVID-19 outbreak list.

Hiawatha Care Center was added to the outbreak list with nine positive cases of the virus with two individuals recovered.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion still is dealing with its own outbreak. The care center still has had 22 cases in total as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. However, the facility has had five more recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17.

In Polk County, the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center is experiencing its second outbreak, reappearing on the list with seven cases. It was previously removed from the list on July 14.

Statewide, hospitalizations were down on Wednesday as of 11 a.m. from 326 to 322. ICU patients were also down from 92 to 83 and patients on ventilators remained the same at 37.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
