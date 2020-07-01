CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees coronavirus hospitalizations increase

Family and friends of recovered coronavirus patient Chad Edmonds of Cedar Rapids hold signs while gathered for his disch
Family and friends of recovered coronavirus patient Chad Edmonds of Cedar Rapids hold signs while gathered for his discharge from St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
02:33PM | Wed, July 01, 2020

The number of Iowans in the hospital and in intensive care ticked upward on Wednesday, according to state coronavirus data for the 24-hour period ending 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Twenty-nine more COVID-19 patients in the state were admitted to the hospital, a net increase of 16, bringing the statewide total to 149 hospitalizations. Three more Iowans were reported to be in intensive care and one more person is on a ventilator. County-by-county data for the 24-hour period was not yet available, but Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a Wednesday press conference that 10 counties, including Johnson County, have seen an upward trend in new coronavirus cases.

Net hospitalizations have gone up for three consecutive days, which hasn’t happened since May 26.

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

In the last two days, COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up by 25 percent - from 119 patients to 149 - with 29 admitted in the last 24 hours.

The state reported four more deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 717.

Johnson County reported 39 more COVID-19 cases, marking 15 days the county has reported new coronavirus cases in the double digits. The county has seen an upswing in cases, which public health officials have said is largely among 18-25 year olds. Three poeople are hospitalized in the county. Statewide, 346 new positive cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 29,290 positive cases.

The state reported two more Iowa long-term care facilities had coronavirus outbreaks, including Risen Son Christian Village in Pottawattamie County and Touchstone Healthcare Community in Woodbury County. Oakwood Specialty Care in Monroe County and University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Polk County were removed from the state’s list of long-term care centers with outbreaks.

