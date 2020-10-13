CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers still rising in Iowa

630 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday.

Ted Groth of Cedar Rapids uses hand sanitizer as he checks in before entering UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Ra
Ted Groth of Cedar Rapids uses hand sanitizer as he checks in before entering UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The hospital is still allowing only one guest per patient into the building, and visitors must have their temperatures taken and be symptom-free upon entry. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:58PM | Tue, October 13, 2020

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers still rising in Iowa

02:10PM | Mon, October 12, 2020

Iowa surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19

02:13PM | Sun, October 11, 2020

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive

01:04PM | Sat, October 10, 2020

Iowa records third-highest number of conornavirus-related deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa’s coronavirus hospitalization number is still higher than it’s ever been.

On Tuesday as of 11 a.m., 463 people across the state were in the hospital due to the virus according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The amount of ICU patients increased from 109 to 114 in the 24-hour period as well. So did the number of patients on ventilators from 39 to 44.

The state also saw 630 new virus cases out of 3,499 test results in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. The new numbers bring Iowa’s total number of virus cases since the start of the pandemic to 100,688. The state’s seven-day average is 1,034. The positivity rate is at 18.01 percent.

Additionally, 14 new deaths due to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state’s death total to 1,481. 90 out of Iowa’s 99 counties have now experienced at least one virus death.

Dubuque and Emmet counties each saw two new deaths and Buchanan, Cedar, Floyd, Hardin, Johnson, Palo Alto, Polk, Scott, Sioux and Van Buren counties had one death each.

Out of the 630 new COVID-19 cases, 49 of those were of individuals aged 0-17. In total, 8,668 minors have been infected with the virus in Iowa. 88 of Tuesday’s cases were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. That category’s total number sits at 4,782.

Locally, Linn County added 28 new virus cases for a county total of 4,707. The county’s seven-day average is 39 and its positivity rate is 9.15 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County had 29 new cases for a total of 5,501 and a seven-day average of 29. Its positivity rate is 16.96 percent.

Story County added its own 18 new cases for a total of 3,731. Story’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 18.75 percent.

Black Hawk County added 14 new virus cases. Its new total is 4,934 and its seven-day average sits at 38. Black Hawk’s positivity rate is 8.43 percent.

As for long-term care facilities, Hiawatha Care Center is still experiencing a virus outbreak going from 76 to 77 cases in total on Tuesday with 62 recoveries.

Hubbard Care Center in Hardin County was added to the outbreak list with 18 cases, 17 recovered as was Davenport Lutheran Home in Scott County with 11 cases.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:58PM | Tue, October 13, 2020

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers still rising in Iowa

02:10PM | Mon, October 12, 2020

Iowa surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19

02:13PM | Sun, October 11, 2020

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests in Iowa prove positive

Iowa records third-highest number of conornavirus-related deaths

Iowa State to start random student COVID-19 testing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How to stop those tiny black bugs with a mean bite? It's not bug spray but what you wear

Marion will drop 'Indians' mascot after the 2020-21 school year

Parents, athletes rip Hawkeye Athletics for promotion featuring cut programs

University of Iowa student leaders call for prompt resumption of diversity training

Iowa expected college enrollment drops 18 years after recession. It didn't expect a pandemic

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe