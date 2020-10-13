Coronavirus hospitalization numbers still rising in Iowa

Iowa’s coronavirus hospitalization number is still higher than it’s ever been.

On Tuesday as of 11 a.m., 463 people across the state were in the hospital due to the virus according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The amount of ICU patients increased from 109 to 114 in the 24-hour period as well. So did the number of patients on ventilators from 39 to 44.

The state also saw 630 new virus cases out of 3,499 test results in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. The new numbers bring Iowa’s total number of virus cases since the start of the pandemic to 100,688. The state’s seven-day average is 1,034. The positivity rate is at 18.01 percent.

Additionally, 14 new deaths due to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state’s death total to 1,481. 90 out of Iowa’s 99 counties have now experienced at least one virus death.

Dubuque and Emmet counties each saw two new deaths and Buchanan, Cedar, Floyd, Hardin, Johnson, Palo Alto, Polk, Scott, Sioux and Van Buren counties had one death each.

Out of the 630 new COVID-19 cases, 49 of those were of individuals aged 0-17. In total, 8,668 minors have been infected with the virus in Iowa. 88 of Tuesday’s cases were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. That category’s total number sits at 4,782.

Locally, Linn County added 28 new virus cases for a county total of 4,707. The county’s seven-day average is 39 and its positivity rate is 9.15 percent.

Johnson County had 29 new cases for a total of 5,501 and a seven-day average of 29. Its positivity rate is 16.96 percent.

Story County added its own 18 new cases for a total of 3,731. Story’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 18.75 percent.

Black Hawk County added 14 new virus cases. Its new total is 4,934 and its seven-day average sits at 38. Black Hawk’s positivity rate is 8.43 percent.

As for long-term care facilities, Hiawatha Care Center is still experiencing a virus outbreak going from 76 to 77 cases in total on Tuesday with 62 recoveries.

Hubbard Care Center in Hardin County was added to the outbreak list with 18 cases, 17 recovered as was Davenport Lutheran Home in Scott County with 11 cases.

