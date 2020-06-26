CORONAVIRUS

Iowa passes 700 coronavirus-related deaths, Johnson County cases continue to climb

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
Johnson County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 for the most recent 24-hour period Friday, the county’s second-most cases in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 701.

The state reported 494 new positive cases, for a total of 27,555 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson County previously reported its largest count of cases of 69 on April 20. The cumulative total for the county went from 707 to 945 in one week, creating a 34-percent increase. This is the county’s 10th-straight day of double-digit increases.

The Linn Manor Care Center in Marion was removed from the list of long-term care outbreaks. Other facilities that have been removed this past month include Heritage Specialty Care, Cottage Grove Place, Manor Care Health Services of Cedar Rapids, and Living Center West. Willow Gardens Care Center currently has 26 cases and is the only remaining long-term care facility outbreak in Linn County.

Hospitalizations in Iowa rose for the first time in a week, from 137 to 141. ICU patients remain at 42 and patients on ventilators are down from 26 to 24.

This 24-hour period had 6,576 tests conducted, with 6,082 returning negative and 494 positive.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

