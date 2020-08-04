Johnson and Linn counties report double-digit coronavirus case count

Johnson and Linn counties reported the highest daily COVID-19 case counts of Iowa’s 99 counties in a 24-hour period ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. Johnson County reported 21 new cases for a total of 1943 cases and Linn County reported 19, totaling 2116 cases in the county - more than the 14 new cases reported in Polk, Iowa’s most populated county.

Statewide, 179 new positive virus tests were reported, the lowest daily total since June 21. That’s of 3796 test results for a 4.72 positive test rate.

Both Johnson and Linn counties new daily totals fall below their respective seven-day averages. Linn County reports a seven-day rolling average of 37 new cases and Johnson County’s is 25. The seven-day average is the average number of daily new coronavirus cases averaged over seven days, updated daily with new data by the Gazette.

Long-term care current outbreaks in Linn and Johnson county facilities remained unchanged for the second day in a row. Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County has had 35 positive cases, with four recovered. In Linn County, Willow Gardens Care Center and Winslow House Care Center have both reported outbreaks.

Two long-term care facilites were added to the state’s list of outbreaks - which is defined by a facility having three or more positive cases in a two-week time frame. According to thes state’s data, Prairie View Home in O’Brien County reported 14 virus cases, with one person recovered. Wapello County’s Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa reported six positive cases with no patients recovered.

Hospitalizations ticked upward, from 241 to 243 Tuesday. Patients in intensive care were down, from 78 to 75. The number of people on ventilators went up, from 31 to 32.

Here are the top ten counties in total COVID-19 case counts

1. Polk County: 9733

2. Woodbury County: 3653

3. Black Hawk County: 3007

4. Linn County: 2116

5. Johnson County: 1943

6. Dallas County: 1789

7. Buena Vista County: 1786

8. Scott County: 1595

9. Dubuque County: 1538

10. Marshall County: 1389

These counties had double-digit increases in positive cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday

1. Johnson County: 21

2. Linn County: 19

3. Webster County: 17

4. Polk County: 14

5. Black Hawk County: 10

