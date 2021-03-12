Over 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Iowa

More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Iowa as of Friday afternoon, with 990,459 of the shots going to Iowa residents.

Some 366,371 individuals — 15.2 percent of Iowa’s adult population — have been fully vaccinated as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The state said 340,483 people have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines and the remainder with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Linn County, 75,022 doses have been administered to residents, with 28,129 — or 16.13 percent of the county’s adult population — having completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, 63,088 doses have been administered, with 24,601 — or 20.31 percent of the county’s adult population — having completed the vaccine.

New cases

Iowa on Friday reported 489 new COVID-19 cases and nine new, confirmed deaths.

To date, 369,653 people have tested positive for the virus in Iowa, and 5,630 have died, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 463.

The 412 new cases come from 3,376 tests completed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday.

Linn County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,571 since last March. The county’s seven-day average is 12.

Johnson County added 14 new cases, bringing its total to 13,223. Johnson’s seven-day average is 12.

Of the new cases, 91 were reported among individuals age 17 and under, bringing the total of minors who have tested positive for the virus is 38,895.

Two new cases were reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,729.

Deaths

The nine new deaths reported Friday took place between Feb. 4 and March 6. Three individuals were over the age of 80, four were between 61 and 80 and two were between 41 and 60.

Polk County reported two deaths. Counties reporting one death each were Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Ringgold and Woodbury.

One death was reassigned, bringing the day’s total to nine.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, 168 people were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, including 36 patients in intensive care units and 13 people on ventilators to help them breathe.

Long-term care

On Friday, three long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks of three or more cases among residents and staff.

Within those facilities, 56 individuals have been diagnosed with the virus.

Since last March, 2,215 individuals have died in long-term care facilities.

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed.