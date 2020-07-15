Iowa tops 36,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Iowa reported 206 new positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36,036.

Winneshiek County saw its first death due to COVID-19, and Polk and Black Hawk counties reported one death each. Sixty-five counties have reported deaths.

A total of 3,454 test results were reported in the past 24 hours, with a 5.96-percent rate of positive cases. That is the lowest positive-case rate since June 16.

Linn County reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, with a total of 1,433. The county’s rolling seven-day average is 19.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. every day with the new data.

Johnson County saw its 29th-consecutive day of double-digit increases in cases, reporting 15 new cases and a total of 1,507. The rolling seven-day average is currently 22.

Polk County reported 46 new cases.

The number of patients hospitalized for the novel coronavirus rose by four from 86 to 90, while patients housed in intensive care units dropped by five to 62. Those on ventilators increased by three to 35.

Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was added to the list of long-term care facility outbreaks with 16 positive cases, while the Rehabilitation Center of Des Moines in Polk County, which has reported an outbreak since June 14, was removed. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported one additional person recovered with a total of 30, and 37 positive cases.

Here are the 10 counties with the most positive COVID-19 cases overall:

1. Polk County: 7,698

2. Woodbury County: 3,370

3. Black Hawk County: 2,551

4. Buena Vista County: 1,738

5. Johnson County: 1,507

6. Dallas County: 1,435

7. Linn County: 1,433

8. Scott County: 1,130

9. Marshall County: 1,110

10. Dubuque County: 1,027

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the number of new cases in the 24-hours period:

1. Polk County: 46

2. Linn County: 16

3. Dubuque County: 15

4. Johnson County: 15

5. Scott County: 13

6. Black Hawk County: 11

7. Woodbury County: 10

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report

