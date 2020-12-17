CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds 1,983 coronavirus cases, 100 deaths

Linn County reports 71 cases, 7 deaths

Medical staff direct people lined up Nov. 19 for a COVID-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in Ced
Medical staff direct people lined up Nov. 19 for a COVID-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in Cedar Rapids. The state on Thursday reported 100 coronavirus-related deaths. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa on Thursday reported 1,983 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 33.86 percent, and 100 new, confirmed deaths.

As of 11 a.m., 3,451 Iowans have died of the virus since March, and 262,210 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since then.

Linn County on Thursday reported 71 new cases and seven deaths for a total 228 virus-related deaths since March.

Johnson County reported 40 new cases and two deaths, for a total 45 deaths since March.

Hospitalizations across the state decreased by 30, to 746, in the 24 hours between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette.

The number of patients in intensive care statewide declined by six to 146. The number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 87.

Deaths

Of the 100 deaths reported Thursday, 58 were among people age 81 or over.

Like Linn County, Scott County reported seven deaths, Black Hawk County six and Polk County five.

Counties reporting three deaths were Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Davis, Des Moines, Dubuque, O’Brien and Shelby.

Counties that had two deaths, in addition to Johnson County, were Benton, Bremer, Clinton, Floyd, Ida, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lee, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Webster and Woodbury.

Twenty-four counties reported one death each: Appanoose, Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cherokee, Decatur, Dickinson, Hancock, Humboldt, Jones, Kossuth, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Story, Union, Wapello, Warren, Winnebago and Wright.

Long-term care

As of Thursday, COVID-19 outbreaks — three or more cases among residents and staff — were reported at 147 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities, with 5,910 individuals in those facilities testing positive.

To date, 1,135 deaths have been reported in those facilities since March.

In Linn County, Terrace Glen Village in Marion was added to the state outbreak list again after being removed on Dec. 4. The facility has 11 cases and two recoveries.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids added one new case for 21 total. Northbrook Manor Care Center added one new case for a total of eight and one recovery for a total of two.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville, with 29 virus cases, reported one new recovery, bringing the total to four.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
gage_miskimen

