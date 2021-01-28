Health

Iowa adds 1,257 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths on Thursday

Linn County reports 44 cases, one death

Assistant director of nursing Kristin Birch (left) tests LPN Chelsea Parrish for COVID-19 at Briarwood Health Care Cente
Assistant director of nursing Kristin Birch (left) tests LPN Chelsea Parrish for COVID-19 at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. All employees are tested twice a week in the effort to keep residents and employees healthy. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa reported 1,257 new coronavirus cases and 32 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases in the state to 316,437. Iowa’s seven-day average for virus cases is 1,022 as of Thursday at 11 a.m. The new cases come from 4,175 individual tests within the 24-hour period.

With Thursday’s additional deaths, Iowa’s total is now 4,532. Black Hawk and Polk counties reported three deaths each.

Counties that added two, new deaths on Thursday include: Adair, Butler, Carroll, Jasper, Muscatine, Sioux and Warren.

Counties with one additional death include: Linn, Johnson, Clinton, Floyd, Harrison, Henry, Lee, Lucas, Montgomery, Scott, Union, Van Buren and Wright counties.

Locally, Linn County added its own 75 cases for a total of 18,261. The county’s seven-day average is 55.

Johnson County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county total to 12,398. Johnson’s seven-day average is 33.

Across the state, hospitalizations went from 408 to 391 in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Thursday. Patients in the ICU went from 81 to 80 and the number of patients on ventilators went from 37 to 32.

As of Thursday, 60 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, a decrease of two since Wednesday. Within the facilities, 1,867 individuals were COVID-19 positive, a decrease of 95 in the 24-hour period.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,888 individuals in care facilities have died of the virus, an increase of 15 in the 24-hour period.

Locally, Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City remains at 18 cases with two new recoveries for a total of eight.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville remains at 40 cases with two new recoveries for a total of 32.

