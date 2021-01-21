Iowa adds 1,685 coronavirus cases, 51 new deaths

Iowa reported 1,685 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and 51 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 309,280 cases and 4,445 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases is 1,116.

The 1,685 new cases comes from 5,220 tests in the 24-hour period, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Webster County reported five of Thursday’s deaths, Black Hawk and Dubuque counties had four deaths each and Polk County had three.

Counties with two new virus deaths include: Clinton, Des Moines, Dickinson and Woodbury counties.

Deaths with one new death each include: Allamakee, Buena Vista, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Clay, Clayton, Emmet, Grundy, Hardin, Lee, Lyon, Mitchell, Monona, Montgomery, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Story, Tama, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Winneshiek and Worth counties.

Locally, Linn County added its own 79 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 17,878. Linn’s seven-day average is 52.

Johnson County reported 43 new cases for a county total of 12,169. The county’s seven-day average is 42.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the state’s hospitalization numbers were not yet updated. Hospitalizations remained at 474, ICU patients at 86 and patients on ventilators were at 36.

As of Thursday, 71 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within those facilities, 1,944 individuals were positive with the virus, an increase of 58 since Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,829 individuals in facilities have died due to the virus, up 23 from Wednesday.

Locally, Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids remained at 46 cases but went from 29 to 36 recoveries.

Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City added one new case for a total of 11 and zero recovered.

