Iowa's rate of positive coronavirus cases worsens

State adds 311 new cases, 4 more deaths

Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at
Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
05:00PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

02:47PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

'Horrifying' data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics ...

12:09PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Iowa State begins unprecedented fall semester after typical weekend pa ...

01:27PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Iowa adds another 666 coronavirus cases
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

The percentage of Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized because of it both have continued to worsen, according to state public health data.

Of the 2,543 tests run in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, 311 of them were positive — a 12.23 percent positive rate that is the highest since 13.91 percent Aug. 2. The 311 new cases in the period brings the state’s total to 52,617.

The number of people hospitalized in Iowa because of the virus has increased 26 percent in a week, from 244 to 283. Hospitalizations went from 271 to 283 in a day. Patients in intensive care went from 80 to 85 in the 24 hours, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 34 to 33,

Here are the 10 counties with the most cases:

• Polk County: 10,999

• Woodbury County: 3,816

• Black Hawk County: 3,309

• Linn County: 2,559

• Johnson County: 2,197

• Dallas County: 1,993

• Scott County: 1,856

• Dubuque County: 1,807

• Buena Vista County: 1,804

• Marshall County: 1,509

