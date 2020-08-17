Iowa's rate of positive coronavirus cases worsens

The percentage of Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized because of it both have continued to worsen, according to state public health data.

Of the 2,543 tests run in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, 311 of them were positive — a 12.23 percent positive rate that is the highest since 13.91 percent Aug. 2. The 311 new cases in the period brings the state’s total to 52,617.

The number of people hospitalized in Iowa because of the virus has increased 26 percent in a week, from 244 to 283. Hospitalizations went from 271 to 283 in a day. Patients in intensive care went from 80 to 85 in the 24 hours, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 34 to 33,

Here are the 10 counties with the most cases:

• Polk County: 10,999

• Woodbury County: 3,816

• Black Hawk County: 3,309

• Linn County: 2,559

• Johnson County: 2,197

• Dallas County: 1,993

• Scott County: 1,856

• Dubuque County: 1,807

• Buena Vista County: 1,804

• Marshall County: 1,509