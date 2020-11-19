Health

Iowa approaching 200,000 coronavirus cases

38 new deaths on Thursday.

Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin said she believes the new restrictions, announced by Gov. Reynolds
Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin said she believes the new restrictions, announced by Gov. Reynolds on Monday, will be a start in helping lower numbers and cases of the coronavirus. Like other businesses, the department put up sign asking all patrons to don masks before entering the building. (Ashley Duong/The Union)

Iowa added another 4,193 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Thursday marks the ninth day in a row that new coronavirus cases were over the 4,000 mark according to data analyzed by The Gazette. The total number of cases in Iowa is 198,687.

With 10,438 test results reported in the 24-hour period, the state’s positivity rate is 40.17 percent, the 16th day in a row over 40 percent.

Additionally, the state had 38 new confirmed deaths over the 24-hour period, as of 11 a.m. on Thursday. The total numbers of death in the state is 2,102.

Polk County had five new deaths, Grundy and Pottawattamie counties had three deaths, Black Hawk, Cerro, Dubuque, Keokuk, Plymouth and Scott counties had two and Appanoose, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Floyd, Ida, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Marshall, Mills, Winnebago and Wright counties had one new death each.

Hospitalizations are slightly down after increasing 11 days in a row. Across the state, hospitalizations went from 1,527 to 1,516. ICU patients increased from 283 to 286 and patients on ventilators went from 134 to 135.

113 Linn County residents were in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a record.

Linn County added 262 cases, bringing the county total to 12,474. The county’s seven-day average is 300 and the positivity rate over 24 hours is 33.72 percent.

Johnson County added 136 virus cases, bringing its total to 8,623. Johnson County’s seven-day average is 124 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 26.88 percent.

Story County has 171 new cases of COVID-19. Story’s total number of cases is 5,929 and its seven-day average is 105. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 45.24 percent.

Black Hawk County reported 99 new cases for a total of 9,624. The county’s seven-day average is 177 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 46.92 percent.

Jones County added 53 cases for a total of 2,064. Jones’ seven-day average is 56 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 57.61 percent.

Of all the new cases across the state, nine were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category, bringing the total number in that category to 7,571. 449 of the new cases were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected to 12,125.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

