CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees 2,245 new coronavirus cases

Nine more Iowans die from COVID-19

Medical workers put samples from residents that will be tested for COVID-19 into a cooler at the Test Iowa site at the K
Medical workers put samples from residents that will be tested for COVID-19 into a cooler at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids in May. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:50PM | Sat, November 28, 2020

Iowa sees 2,245 new coronavirus cases

01:52PM | Fri, November 27, 2020

Iowa reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths Friday

11:15AM | Fri, November 27, 2020

COVID home treatment program helps prevent hospitalizations at UI Hosp ...

12:00AM | Fri, November 27, 2020

College Community considers limiting virtual learning options
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

The seven-day averages for positive COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Linn and Johnson counties, as well as in Iowa as a whole, since seeing a peak in mid-November, according to data recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

The state reported 2,245 new positive cases for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 13, the highest day since the state began tracking and releasing figures for the novel coronavirus, counted 5,096 positive cases.

The state recorded nine additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, for a total of 2,360. Some 264,000 people have died nationwide from the virus, the Washington Post’s national COVID-19 database showed.

Health care professionals and Gov. Kim Reynolds had urged Iowans ahead of Thanksgiving to use caution in planning any family gatherings for the holiday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes COVID-19 symptoms can start to present themselves as soon as two days or as long as two weeks after coming in contact with someone who is infectious.

In other data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website on Saturday morning:

• Linn County recorded 168 positive cases.

• Johnson County saw 85 new positive cases.

• Six new cases were listed for adults in education-related occupations.

• For children under the age of 18, there were 249 new positive cases.

• Hospitalizations statewide declined by five from the day before, for 1,221. Intensive-care unit patients were reported at 224, and 146 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.

Iowa long-term care facilities recorded 153 outbreaks for the 24-hour period. Those included:

• Hiawatha Care Center — 102 cases, with 76 recovered

• Willow Gardens Care Center, in Marion — 26 cases, with 14 recovered

• West Ridge Care Center, in Cedar Rapids — 21 cases, with none recovered

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — six cases, with none recovered.

Reports such as those from the COVID Tracking Project and the Wall Street Journal put the number of people in the United States hospitalized for coronavirus at about 90,000 as of Friday.

Top 10 Iowa counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 33,249

2. Linn — 14,052

3. Scott — 11,042

4. Black Hawk — 10,813

5. Woodbury — 10,297

6. Johnson — 9,442

7. Dubuque — 9,145

8. Story — 6,761

9. Dallas — 6,312

10. Pottawattamie — 6,221.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:50PM | Sat, November 28, 2020

Iowa sees 2,245 new coronavirus cases

01:52PM | Fri, November 27, 2020

Iowa reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths Friday

11:15AM | Fri, November 27, 2020

COVID home treatment program helps prevent hospitalizations at UI Hosp ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths Friday

Coronavirus home treatment program helps prevent hospitalizations at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

College Community considers limiting virtual learning options

White House task force urges Iowa to follow other states' lead on COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How Cedar Rapids area stores are handling Black Friday shopping (plus store hours)

Alliant Energy works to repair 'thousands' of Cedar Rapids streetlights damaged in derecho

Prairie Lights Books to open for in-person shopping Saturday, first time since March

Save money this season with LED holiday lights

Can I get COVID from double-dipping a chip? UI expert answers holiday questions

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe