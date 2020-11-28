Iowa sees 2,245 new coronavirus cases

The seven-day averages for positive COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Linn and Johnson counties, as well as in Iowa as a whole, since seeing a peak in mid-November, according to data recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

The state reported 2,245 new positive cases for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 13, the highest day since the state began tracking and releasing figures for the novel coronavirus, counted 5,096 positive cases.

The state recorded nine additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, for a total of 2,360. Some 264,000 people have died nationwide from the virus, the Washington Post’s national COVID-19 database showed.

Health care professionals and Gov. Kim Reynolds had urged Iowans ahead of Thanksgiving to use caution in planning any family gatherings for the holiday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes COVID-19 symptoms can start to present themselves as soon as two days or as long as two weeks after coming in contact with someone who is infectious.

In other data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website on Saturday morning:

• Linn County recorded 168 positive cases.

• Johnson County saw 85 new positive cases.

• Six new cases were listed for adults in education-related occupations.

• For children under the age of 18, there were 249 new positive cases.

• Hospitalizations statewide declined by five from the day before, for 1,221. Intensive-care unit patients were reported at 224, and 146 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.

Iowa long-term care facilities recorded 153 outbreaks for the 24-hour period. Those included:

• Hiawatha Care Center — 102 cases, with 76 recovered

• Willow Gardens Care Center, in Marion — 26 cases, with 14 recovered

• West Ridge Care Center, in Cedar Rapids — 21 cases, with none recovered

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — six cases, with none recovered.

Reports such as those from the COVID Tracking Project and the Wall Street Journal put the number of people in the United States hospitalized for coronavirus at about 90,000 as of Friday.

Top 10 Iowa counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 33,249

2. Linn — 14,052

3. Scott — 11,042

4. Black Hawk — 10,813

5. Woodbury — 10,297

6. Johnson — 9,442

7. Dubuque — 9,145

8. Story — 6,761

9. Dallas — 6,312

10. Pottawattamie — 6,221.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.