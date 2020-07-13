Jones County records first coronavirus death in Iowa

The first COVID-19 related death was reported in Jones County on Monday, making it the 63rd of Iowa’s 99 counties to record a death from the virus.

Four new deaths were reported across the state for a total of 753. One death was also reported in Pottawattamie County, and two in Story County.

There were 496 new positive cases of coronavirus reported in the 24-hour period ending Monday at 11 a.m., bringing the total to 35,502 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Linn County reported 19 new cases for a total of 1,403, with a seven-day average of 18.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. every day with the new data.

Johnson County added 31 new cases, for 27 consecutive days of double-digit increases. Johnson County has a seven-day average of 25 and a total of 1,480 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Polk County, which has the most cases in the state at 7,570, added 133 new cases related to the coronavirus.

Longterm care outbreaks include Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, where positive cases remain unchancged at 37, but recovered cases rose by 1 to 27 total. Accura Healthcare of Milford in Dickinson County was removed from outbreak list after having been on it since June 16.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on ventilators all remain unchanged since last reported on Sunday at 177, 54 and 26, respectively.

Of the 2,778 tests conducted within the 24-hour period, 2,282 were negative and 496 were positive, creating a 17.85% positive rate, an increase more than 10 percentage points from Sunday’s rate of 7.11%.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

• MAPS AND CHARTS: See the status of COVID-19 in Iowa

Here are the 10 counties with the most positive COVID-19 cases overall:

• Polk County: 7,570

• Woodbury County: 3,347

• Black Hawk County: 2,528

• Buena Vista County: 1,738

• Johnson County: 1,480

• Dallas County: 1,411

• Linn County: 1,403

• Marshall County: 1,101

• Scott County: 1,088

• Dubuque County: 985

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the number of new cases in the 24-hour period:

• Polk County: 133

• Webster County: 54

• Johnson County: 31

• Scott County: 25

• Dubuque County: 24

• Linn County: 19

• Black Hawk County: 18

• Story County: 14

• Warren County: 10

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report.