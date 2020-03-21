Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

12:20 p.m. Iowa Department of Public Health Announces 23 Additional Cases of coronavirus

The IDHP says there are 23 additional positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa bringing the total to 68 statewide. There have been 1,049 negative tests conducted by the State Hygenic Lab.

11:00 a.m. Linn County Announces First Case Case of Coronavirus At Press Conference

A woman between the ages of 41 and 60 has the virus and is recovering at home. Heather Meador, clinical services branch supervisor with the Linn County Public Health estimated up to 80 percent of Iowans may at some point be infected with COVID-19, but may not show symptoms. She said all Linn County residents who live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 — whether that person has been tested or not — should self-isolate for 14 days.