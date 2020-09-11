CORONAVIRUS

Linn County hits 100 COVID-19 deaths

The county also had another record-breaking, seven-day average number for the second day in a row.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference at Iowa PBS, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As th
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference at Iowa PBS, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Reynolds ordered bars closed in six Iowa counties with the highest number of cases. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)
02:25PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Linn County reached 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Friday at 11 a.m. according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The county was one of two counties reporting an additional death within the 24-hour period. The other death was reported in Howard County. Iowa’s total number of deaths due to the virus is 1,208.

Linn County reported 45 new cases within the 24-hour period. The county also had a seven-day average of 48, its highest ever. Previously, Thursday’s increase was its highest at 46. The county’s total number of virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 3,400. It’s positivity rate is 12.93 percent.

Across the state, 778 new positive confirmed virus cases were reported on Friday morning bringing the state total to 72,798. Iowa’s seven-day rolling average decreased 44 to 688, the state’s lowest since Aug. 25. The state’s positivity rate is 12.92 percent with 6,023 new test results.

Johnson County had 32 new cases for a total of 4,732. The county’s seven-day average continued to decrease for the ninth consecutive day at 58, it’s lowest since Aug. 24. The county’s positivity rate is 10.13 percent.

Story County had 51 new virus cases for a total of 3,064. Story County’s seven-day average is 46, its lowest since Aug. 25. The county’s positivity rate is 17.53 percent.

Black Hawk County reported 28 new cases of its own for a total of 4,118. The county’s seven-day average is 30, its lowest since Aug. 26. The county’s positivity rate is 14.66 percent.

Three new long-term care facilities reported outbreaks on Friday morning. New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center in Chickasaw County has three cases. Glen Haven Village in Mills County has six and Simpson Memorial Home in Muscatine County has 19 cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

Locally, Winslow House Care Center added 12 new cases for a total of 34. Hiawatha Care Center added three new cases for 14 in total and Solon Nursing Care Center stayed at 38.

Across the state hospitalizations went down 21 to 281, the fewest since Aug. 23. ICU patients went down two to 83 and the number of patients went up two to 36 in the 24-hour period.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

