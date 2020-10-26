Iowa reports another record-high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

As Iowa reports yet another record number of coronavirus hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it is sending 950,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the state.

The rapid tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, according to a news release, and will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Kim Reynolds to support the testing of K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as she deems fit.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Iowa saw its fifth peak in hospitalizations in the past eight days as hospital admittances for COVID-19 climbed from 541 to 561. The previous highs recorded were 545 reported on Saturday, 536 last Thursday and Friday, 534 reported last Tuesday and 501 a week ago Monday.

Additionally, ICU admissions jumped from 119 to 129 patients, and the number of patients on ventilators inched up from 42 to 45.

In 17 southeast Iowa counties — including Henry, Jefferson and Washington, 126 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment as of Monday afternoon. That includes 44 patients from the region who are in hospital intensive care units and 14 patients on ventilators. Thirteen coronavirus patients were admitted to the region’s hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Washington County Public Health Director Danielle Pettit-Majewski, said the 126 hospitalized patients in the region is an all-time high. The public health director said that was a jump from the 99 reported earlier the previous week.

“It’s been creeping up. We keep beating our own record for hospitalizations,” Pettit-Majewski said. The public health director added the numbers have been steadily escalating since the beginning of October.

“We’re seeing increased hospitalizations and deaths,” she said. “We’re seeing more cases, which leads to more hospitalizations and thus, more deaths.”

Reynolds has repeatedly rejected mask mandates and has lifted other measures intended to slow the virus. Reynolds typically holds a weekly news conference focused on the pandemic, but she hasn’t held such a meeting for more than two weeks and the number of cases continue to climb.

The state added 685 new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 116,460, and Iowa’s seven-day average to 1,269 cases, which is another new record.

The remaining 2,092 of the 2,777 test results reported Monday came back negative or inconclusive, making for a positivity rate of 24.67 percent.

The state also reported three new deaths in as many counties — one each in Allamakee, Iowa and Plymouth counties.

Linn County added 45 cases in the 24-hour period bringing its total to 5,529. The county’s seven-day average is 72 — another record high — and its positivity rate is 20.36 percent.

Johnson County added 22 cases bringing its total to 5,852 total known positive cases. The county’s seven-day average is 33 and its positivity rate is 13.1 percent.

Story County added one case, bringing its total to 3,990. The county’s seven-day average is 22 and its positivity rate is 1.79 percent.

Black Hawk County added 18 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 5,579. The county’s seven-day average is 57 and its positivity rate is 18.37 percent.

Forty-five new cases were reported among individuals employed in the education sector and 81 new cases were reported among minors ages zero to 17. The total number of education employees infected with COVID-19 is now 5,5826, while 10,247 children in Iowa have tested positive for the virus.

The counties with the 10 highest cases are:

1. Polk County: 18901

2. Woodbury County: 7214

3. Johnson County: 5852

4. Black Hawk County: 5579

5. Linn County: 5529

6. Dubuque County: 5200

7. Scott County: 4549

8. Story County: 3990

9. Dallas County: 3444

10. Pottawattamie County: 3238

The Southeast Iowa Union and the Associated Press contributed to this story.