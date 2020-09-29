CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees highest total number of coronavirus hospitalizations since May

Statewide, there has been a 39 percent increase in hospitalizations in the past eight days.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehou
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are up from 353 to 376 as of Tuesday at 11 a.m., the highest total number in the state since May 28 according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Statewide, hospitalizations have seen a 39 percent increase in the past eight days. ICU patients went up one from 96 to 97 and patients on ventilators went down from 39 to 36.

Additionally, another seven Iowans, including one in Linn County, have died due to the virus.

The state’s death total is now at 1,324 since the start of the pandemic. Woodbury County reported two more deaths on Tuesday. Chickasaw, Guthrie, Howard and Tama counties saw one new death each. For Chickasaw County, Tuesday’s death was the county’s first. 88 of Iowa’s 99 counties have now experienced at least one virus death.

Across the state, 591 new confirmed, positive virus cases were reported, bringing the state total to 87,509. With 4,280 tests in the 24-hour period, Iowa’s positivity rate is 13.81 percent as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

46 of the new virus cases on Tuesday were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected to 7,274. There were also 91 positive cases in individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing that total to 3,799.

Locally, Linn County added 23 of its own virus cases, bringing the county total to 4,109. The county’s seven-day average is 42. Its positivity rate is 11.17 percent.

Johnson County saw seven new cases in the 24-hour period. The county’s total number of cases is now 5,168. Its seven-day average is 20 and its positivity rate is down to 3.48 percent.

Story County added eight cases for a total of 3,465. Story’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 7.48 percent.

Black Hawk County added seven cases for a total of 4,513. The county’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate is 4.49 percent.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
