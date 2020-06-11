Hospitalizations in Iowa fall for 15th straight day, Lee County reports first coronavirus death

The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital continued to fall for the 15th consecutive day in Iowa, the state reported on Thursday.

The tally of Iowa COVID-19 hospitalized patients totaled 242, which has trended downward since May 27. That includes 75 patients in an Intensive Care Unit and 48 who are on ventilators. At its peak, Iowa reported a one-day total of 417 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 269 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, totaling 22,785 Iowans who’ve tested positive in the state. Nine more Iowans died in the last 24 hours from COVID-19, including the first death in Lee County, bringing Iowa’s tally to 638.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted the half-capacity restrictions on most Iowa businesses, including restaurants and theaters, while daycare centers and senior centers can begin opening with social distancing recommendations. Iowa’s declining hospitalizations is part of the criteria she’s using to justify dialing back mitigation efforts.

In the last 24 hours, 4,445 tests were conducted, under Reynolds’s goal of 5,000 per day, and of those, 6.05% were positive.

