Coronavirus hospitalizations trending upward in Iowa

Hospitalizations in Iowa due to coronavirus are beginning to trend upward again. The number rose from 285 to 301 within the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. on Wednesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The hospitalization number has increased by 30 in the past two days. Patients in the ICU has also increased from 72 to 77 and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 34 to 37.

Across the state, there are 906 new virus cases according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing Iowa’s total number of cases to 82,115. There were also eight new confirmed deaths in the 24-hour period bringing the state virus death total to 1,293.

Black Hawk County had two of the new deaths. Clay, Clinton, Grundy, Lyon, Scott and Winnebago counties had one additional death each.

Out of the total number of new cases, 94 were of individuals aged 0-17 and 84 were of individuals in the “education occupation” category. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of 6,603 minors and 3,318 educational workers have been confirmed with having COVID-19.

Locally, Linn County added its own new 40 cases, bringing the county total to 3,853 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county’s seven-day average is 39.

In Linn County, the Hiawatha Care Center added one more recovered case for a total of 10 recovered and 27 virus cases at the facility.

Johnson County added 21 new virus cases for a total of 5,046. Its seven-day average is 24.

Story County had 27 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,342. The county’s seven-day average is 22, its lowest since seven on Aug. 13.

Black Hawk County added 29 new virus cases for a total of 4,411. Its seven-day average is at 25.

