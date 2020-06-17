Over 50 counties with coronavirus related deaths, new long-term care outbreaks

Fifty-three Iowa counties have all reported coronavirus related deaths, including Dickinson and Keokuk, which reported their first county deaths on Wednesday. Meanwhile, long-term care units have also had new outbreaks and recoveries.

The state reported 24,379 in total cases, and 211 new positive cases. There state also reported 671 total deaths, with 10 new deaths reported.

The Willow Gardens Care Center reported three patients have recovered in Marion. Pleasant View Home in the Buena Vista County also has been added to the list of outbreaks, with the county confirming 10 deaths as of this morning.

Johnson County reported 11 new cases, a first double-digit increase since May 6.

Of the 4,139 new test results, 3,928 tested negatives and 211 tested positive, with a 5.1% rate of positive cases for the 24-hour period.

