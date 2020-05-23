CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees new daily high in coronavirus deaths

Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for COVID-19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Con
Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for COVID-19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on May 7. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
For the second time in three days, Iowa has recorded a daily high in deaths due to COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 25 more deaths Saturday, topping Thursday’s previous high by five.

The state’s total climbed to 89 for the week and 444 statewide overall.

Polk County experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths and in new positive cases. Fourteen more deaths were reported for Polk, bringing its total to 106.

Polk’s 93 new positive cases and 3,586 altogether is more than any other county.

Muscatine and Mahaska were the only other counties with multiple deaths, at three and two, respectively. Linn was among six to report just one death and now has 75 total.

New positive cases statewide were reported at 419 with Saturday’s numbers, for a total of 16,767. In addition to Polk, Buena Vista had 75 additional new positive cases.

Seven counties tallied double-digit jumps, including 52 for Woodbury, 20 in Crawford, 17 for Wapello, 11 in Sioux and Wight with 10.

Linn reported four new positive cases Saturday.

Total positive cases statewide have climbed to 16,795. The top 10 counties in overall cases:

• Polk — 3,586

• Woodbury — 2,514

• Black Hawk — 1,666

• Linn — 919

• Marshall — 857

• Dallas — 831

• Johnson — 592

• Muscatine — 541

• Wapello — 476

• Crawford — 460.

Buena Vista experienced the largest percentage increase — at 55.1 percent — among counties with more than 50 cases. Wright cases grew by 13 percent, while Mahaska expanded by 8.5 percent.

The Department of Public Heath release noted 362 Iowans currently are hospitalized due to the virus. The state has seen 9,187 recovery cases, which converts to 54.7 percent.

There have been 4,336 negative tests for a total of 106,223, which includes testing updates by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office.

The state planned system maintenance over the weekend for some of its websites, including the coronavirus Case Counts Dashboard. The site won’t be updated 6 a.m. Monday, the Governor’s Office said.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

