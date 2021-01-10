CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop again

State confirms 11 more deaths from the disease

A portable road sign reads #x201c;Thank you healthcare workers#x201d; along Hawkins Drive at the University of Iowa Hosp
A portable road sign reads “Thank you healthcare workers” along Hawkins Drive at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:23PM | Sun, January 10, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop again

02:59PM | Sat, January 09, 2021

Iowa sees 1,899 new coronavirus cases Saturday

04:51PM | Fri, January 08, 2021

University of Iowa seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

02:24PM | Fri, January 08, 2021

Iowa adds 2,000-plus COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for COVID-19 declined again Sunday, but has yet to drop even to worst level of last summer’s surge.

In a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 549 to 541. Patients in intensive care also went down, from 110 to 105, as did the number of patients on ventilators — from 47 to 41.

Although that continues a downward trajectory from an alarming record of 1,527 COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 18, it remains higher than the worst of last summer when there were 417 patients May 7.

A post-holiday surge that has overwhelmed hospitals in some other states has not been seen in Iowa now more than two weeks after Christmas. However, the state Sunday confirmed 11 additional deaths caused by the coronavirus. The new deaths bring to 4,138 the number of Iowans who have died from the disease in under a year.

Adair and Polk counties each reported two deaths. Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Dubuque, Louisa, Scott, Union and Washington counties each recorded one death.

Of the new deaths, six were of people over 80 years old; four were of people between 61 and 80; and one was of a person between 41 and 60, according to state public health officials.

Iowa added 1,086 new virus cases for a total of 296,439 since March.

Of the new cases, Linn County added 50 for a total of 17,298. Johnson County added 64 cases for a total of 11,674.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The new positive cases in the 24-hour period were based on results of 3,183 individual tests, according to state data.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:23PM | Sun, January 10, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop again

02:59PM | Sat, January 09, 2021

Iowa sees 1,899 new coronavirus cases Saturday

04:51PM | Fri, January 08, 2021

University of Iowa seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa sees 1,899 new coronavirus cases Saturday

University of Iowa seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Iowa adds 2,000-plus COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

Iowa City schools denied virtual learning waiver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Local Santa, Mrs. Claus find hope in year of fighting cancer, COVID and a derecho that destroyed their reindeer farm

Iowa man arrested, charged with taking part in U.S. Capitol riot

Shouting about fictional 'fraud' is fun until a mob storms the Capitol

Iowa State's College Republicans report 'fighting for America' on day of Capitol riot

After ALS diagnosis, Cedar Rapids native turns wellness lessons into advocacy for herself, others

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe