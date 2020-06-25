CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County coronavirus case numbers continue to climb, four new confirmed deaths

Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at
Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:07PM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Johnson County coronavirus case numbers continue to climb, four new co ...

10:17AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

10:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions

07:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Drones for farming? High-tech gadgets could save farmers money and tim ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Johnson County received its second highest day for positive cases of 51. There have also been four new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 694 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the counties reporting, Johnson County had one death, Mahaska County had one death, and Polk County had two.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 460 new positive cases, bringing the total to 27,061.

Johnson County is experiencing its ninth day in a double-digit period, with still only two hospitalized in the county as of June 23. Long-term care outbreaks added two more positive cases to Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, bringing the total to 25. Calvin Community and Fleur Heights Center for Wellness and Rehab in Polk County were removed from the list.

Hospitalizations were down by three to 137, ICU patients have been down one to 42, and on ventilators has been up one to 26.

A joint media conference will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. CDT on the Pedestrian Mall Stage, outside of the Graduate Hotel. The conference will focus on the use of face covering in indoor spaces to limit the spread.

7,004 tests were conducted within the 24-hour period, with 6,544 negative results and 460 positive.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:07PM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Johnson County coronavirus case numbers continue to climb, four new co ...

10:17AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

10:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions

Drones for farming? High-tech gadgets could save farmers money and time in tough economy

What's causing the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson County?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

It's been 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Fans organize to save The Mill and its storied legacy in Iowa City

No casino, but there's still high-stakes action at First and First West

Vigil supporting Guatemalan immigrant in Iowa City confronts ICE

Poweshiek County man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate