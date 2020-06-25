Johnson County coronavirus case numbers continue to climb, four new confirmed deaths

Johnson County received its second highest day for positive cases of 51. There have also been four new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 694 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the counties reporting, Johnson County had one death, Mahaska County had one death, and Polk County had two.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 460 new positive cases, bringing the total to 27,061.

Johnson County is experiencing its ninth day in a double-digit period, with still only two hospitalized in the county as of June 23. Long-term care outbreaks added two more positive cases to Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, bringing the total to 25. Calvin Community and Fleur Heights Center for Wellness and Rehab in Polk County were removed from the list.

Hospitalizations were down by three to 137, ICU patients have been down one to 42, and on ventilators has been up one to 26.

A joint media conference will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. CDT on the Pedestrian Mall Stage, outside of the Graduate Hotel. The conference will focus on the use of face covering in indoor spaces to limit the spread.

7,004 tests were conducted within the 24-hour period, with 6,544 negative results and 460 positive.

