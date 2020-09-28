Iowa continues downward trend with 659 new COVID-19 cases reported

Iowa saw a drastic decrease in the number new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, continuing the downward trend seen over the weekend,

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 659 new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, a significant decrease from the 834 new cases reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday and the 988 new cases added in a similar time frame Saturday.

Iowa also reported two deaths, according to analysis by The Gazette. One was in Linn County, bringing the county’s death toll to 112. The other death occurred in Woodbury County, which has seen 65 deaths since March.

The 659 cases reported Monday bring Iowa’s total number of positive cases to 86,918.

Linn County saw 53 new cases — the ninth-biggest spike the county has seen since the start of the pandemic. That brings the county’s total to 4,086 cases, with a seven-day average of 42 and a daily positivity rate of 4.8 percent.

Johnson County added 21 cases as of 11 a.m. Monday, bringing its total to 5,161. The county’s seven-day average is 23, and its daily positivity rate was 11.67 percent.

Story County saw 11 cases, bringing its total to 3,457, its seven-day average to 24 and its daily positivity rate to 9.91 percent.

And Black Hawk County added 11 cases Monday, bringing its total to 4,506 and its seven-day average to 21. The county’s daily positivity rate was 5.14 percent.

COVID-19 cases also went up for those working in education. Seventy-four new cases were added Monday, for a total of 3,708 in the past six months, and 77 new cases among children ages 17 and younger were reported for a total of 7,228.

Hiawatha Care Center saw a spike of 10 positive cases Monday, bringing its total to 41 patients. But it also saw an increase in recoveries, up from 21 to 29. On With Life in Polk County found itself back on the outbreak list Monday with six new cases. The long-term care facility had been removed May 19.

The number of hospitalizations, intensive-care patients and patients on ventilators all spiked as of 11 a.m. Monday with 10 new admittances, seven new intensive-care patients and five new patients placed on ventilators. The hospitalization total now sits at 353 — an increase of more than 80 from last Monday. The intensive-care total is 96, with 39 patients on ventilators.

