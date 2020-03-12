CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 12: Honor Flight canceled

Veterans arrive at the homecoming of an Honor Flight at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, April 17, 2
Veterans arrive at the homecoming of an Honor Flight at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Tuesday’s trip was the 31st for Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, a nonprofit that began operations in 2009. There were 101 veterans on board the flight from Cedar Rapids to Washington, D.C., including three from World War II, 24 from the Korean War and 73 from the Vietnam War. During the one-day trip, veterans and their guardians visited memorials in Washington, D.C., and Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 12: Honor Flight canceled

The Gazette

10:45 a.m. Honor Flight canceled

The Eastern Iowa Iowa Honor Flight announced on Facebook that the national Honor Flight Network has issued a mandatory cancellation of all Honor Flights through April 30.

That includes an Honor Flight scheduled for April 22, which will be rescheduled. An Honor Flight on May 19 still is on the schedule.

Honor Flights take veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. Eastern Iowa Honor Flight serves veterans in Linn, Jones, Benton, southern Tama, Iowa, Johnson, Marshall, Jasper, Poweshiek and Washington counties. Since 2009, more than 1,500 veterans have traveled on an honor flight out of Cedar Rapids.

10:45 a.m. Thaler Holocaust Memorial Fund events canceled

The Thaler Holocaust Memorial Fund, which plans an annual Yom HaShoah interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service each spring, has canceled upcoming events with Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein and his daughter Debbie Holinstat. They had been scheduled to speak in Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon at several appearances March 29 to April 1.

“We hope to reschedule their appearance at an appropriate time later this year or next year,” the organization posted on its website.

The Gazette

